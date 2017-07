NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said a man was sent to the hospital Thursday night following a shooting near Beetle Street.

Police said the shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. and called the scene “very active” at 9:30 p.m.

There is currently no word on whether police have arrested any suspects in connection with the shooting.

We’ll bring you the latest on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 and continue to update this story on WPRI.com.