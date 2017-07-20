Police: Marijuana grow operation busted in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said they have arrested one person after the discovery of an illegal marijuana grow operation on Brown Avenue.

Eyewitness News cameras captured a CSI truck pulling up to the scene and a car being towed away from the home. The scene cleared just after 3 p.m.

Deputy Chief Daniel Parrillo told Eyewitness News one person was arrested. He didn’t immediately have more information about charges or how many plants were seized.

