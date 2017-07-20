Pomeranz, Pedroia strong in Boston’s 5-1 win over Blue Jays

BOSTON (AP) — When Drew Pomeranz has been on the mound this season, it’s usually meant good things for the Boston Red Sox.

Pomeranz pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Dustin Pedroia drove in three and the Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Pomeranz (10-4) allowed an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings to win his fourth straight decision and continues to be among Boston’s most dependable arms. He hasn’t lost since June 11, and the Red Sox are 9-3 in his past 12 starts. His ERA over the stretch is 2.62, dropping it from 5.29 to 3.51 for the season.

“I feel really good with all my pitches on both sides of the plate, which is something I really haven’t had before,” Pomeranz said.

Pedroia and Deven Marrero each had two-run singles with two outs in the second inning to provide all the offense the Red Sox needed. Pedroia has six RBIs in the series, which concludes Thursday.

Pomeranz said being healthy has been a factor in his run of quality starts. He acknowledged he felt good, but not great in spring training as he struggled with his mechanics. Since then, he’s found a rhythm.

Aaron Sanchez (1-3) gave up five runs, six hits and five walks in four innings. It ended his four-game winning streak against Boston. Pitching in just his third game off the disabled list for a blister issue on his middle finger, the same problem contributed to his early exit Wednesday.

“It’s one of those things,” Sanchez said. “You take a step forward, you think you’re past it and you’re right back to step one.”

A baserunning error early in the second almost derailed Boston’s big inning. Chris Young led off with a double, and Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with a single. After Bradley stole second, Christian Vazquez hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Justin Smoak. He stepped on the bag for the out, and then caught Young hung up between third and home.

Young was tagged out after a brief rundown for the double play, but Brock Holt walked to keep the inning alive.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.