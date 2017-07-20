Raimondo: RI regains all of the jobs lost in the recession

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo says Rhode Island has regained all of the jobs lost during the recession.

The Democrat says Rhode Island has created 14,000 jobs since she took office in January 2015 and the job count reached an “all-time high.”

State labor officials said Thursday that Rhode Island added 200 jobs in June. The labor force totaled 556,500, up 700 from May.

Rhode Island’s unemployment rate for June was 4.2 percent. That’s up one-tenth of a percentage point from the May rate, but lower than the national rate of 4.4 percent.

The state rate has fallen 1.2 percentage points since June 2016.

Raimondo says efforts to rebuild the economy are working, such as the plan to repair bridges and roads. She says 3,700 of the 14,000 jobs are in construction.