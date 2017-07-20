RI’s senators and representatives offer support for McCain

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s elected representatives in Washington have joined others in sending their support to Senator John McCain.

The Republican senator from Arizona was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this week after he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye last week.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix said the 80-year-old senator has glioblastoma, an aggressive tumor that about 20,000 Americans are diagnosed with every year.

McCain is resting at home while doctors consider treatment options, which include chemotherapy and radiation, and his absence from the Senate prompted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay action on the GOP’s healthcare proposal.

Senator Jack Reed, who serves on the Armed Services Committee with McCain, said:

“John McCain is an American hero and a true statesman. He never gives up and will face cancer with the same indomitable spirit that has always carried him through. I am praying for him and hope he returns to action soon.”

He later added on Twitter:

John McCain is an American hero w/ an indomitable spirit. As it has before, I know his courage, faith, & family will help him overcome. — Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) July 20, 2017

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also sent a statement of support Wednesday night:

“I know John will face this challenge like all the others he’s overcome before: with unbreakable resolve. My thoughts are with John, Cindy, and the McCain family tonight. I look forward to seeing him in the Senate again soon.”

My thoughts are with you, Cindy & the whole McCain family tonight. Looking forward to seeing you in the Senate halls again soon, my friend. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 20, 2017

Representatives David Cicilline and Jim Langevin took to Twitter to wish McCain well.

Sending prayers to @SenJohnMcCain and his family during this difficult time. — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) July 20, 2017

Wishing @SenJohnMcCain a speedy and full recovery. Keeping him in my prayers. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) July 20, 2017

Governor Gina Raimondo added:

Keeping @SenJohnMcCain in my thoughts and prayers. You're a fighter, Senator. Stay strong. — Gina Raimondo (@GinaRaimondo) July 20, 2017

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy also offered well wishes, noting that McCain was there for his father, Sen. Ted Kennedy, when he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Sen. McCain, you were there for my dad when he had a brain tumor. All of America is here for you now—especially me and my family. pic.twitter.com/yL4cxl7olt — Patrick J. Kennedy (@PJK4brainhealth) July 20, 2017

Their comments came among a flood of support for the Senator from other Senate colleagues and President Trump.

McCain was first elected to the Senate back in 1987, having previously spent four years in the House of Representatives. A decorated Navy veteran, he was held as a prisoner of war after his fighter was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967. He survived serious injuries and torture before eventually being released in 1973.

He ran unsuccessfully for President in 2000 and again in 2008.

He acknowledged the well-wishes in a Twitter post of his own Thursday morning:

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017