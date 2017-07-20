Summer Stars: Seafood Stroll

Be sure to watch this week’s Summer Stars at 7 p.m. on FOX Providence!

Nordic Lodge:

Located on a beautiful lakeside spot in Charlestown, RI, Nordic Lodge is well known for its all-you-can-eat lobster buffet. The restaurant also serves jumbo shrimp, baked cod, fresh local oysters and offers customers a bar. Nordic Lodge is located at 178 E. Pasquiset Trail.

For more information, please refer to Nordic Lodge’s website at:

https://www.nordiclodge.com/index.htm

Newport Lobster Shack:

The fishermen of the Newport Lobster Shack fish from Rhode Island’s Aquidneck Island all year round. The restaurant only sells what it catches and offers customers a number of seafood options, including lobster, crab and conch. Newport Lobster Shack is located at 150 Long Wharf in Newport.

For more information, please visit Newport Lobster Shack’s website:

https://newportlobstershack.com/

Hemenway’s:

One of Rhode Island’s most famous restaurants, Hemenway’s is a seafood restaurant that is centrally located between many other well-known destinations in Providence. The restaurant is especially beloved for its Raw Bar, where visitors eat Hemenway’s shellfish platter while taking in the Providence skyline. Hemenway’s is located at 121 South Main Street.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.hemenwaysrestaurant.com/

Brendan’s Clam Cake “Crawl:”

During the show, Brendan went on a clam cake “crawl” to a number of Rhode Island’s clam cake eateries, including: Blount’s, Flo’s, Aunt Carrie’s and Iggy’s.

For more information on all of these locations, please visit:

http://www.blountretail.com/warren/home

http://www.flosclamshacks.com/

http://www.auntcarriesri.com/

http://www.iggysdoughboys.com/

Recipe: Chef Nick Rabar’s Grilled Mussels with Kimchi Butter

Recipe Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 Mussels, washed and cleaned

1 stick Butter

1 cup Kimchi, chopped

1 Tablespoon Sriracha

3 Tablespoons Scallions, minced

1 teaspoon Sesame Oil

1 teaspoon Sesame Seeds

4 slices Grilled Durum Stick

Directions:

Preheat grill over medium high heat

In a shallow casserole dish combine mussels, butter, kim chi and sriracha

Cook until mussels open. Top with sesame oil, seeds and scallions

Serve with grilled durum.

