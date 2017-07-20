Police: Suspect in Freetown break-in assaults witness with his prosthetic arm

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) – Freetown police say a man with a hook for a hand threatened a Christopher Drive resident after being confronted during a theft.

According to police, the victim of the theft called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that a man had just stolen a power washer from his garage, and that a neighbor had confronted and detained the suspect.

When police got there, they found the neighbor holding 31-year-old Brandon Demoranville of Freetown to the ground in the road. The officers were told that the neighbor had witnessed Demoranville take a power washer from the resident’s shed and start walking away with it. When the neighbor confronted him, Demoranville allegedly “assaulted the neighbor with his prosthetic right firearm, which contained a metal hook,” police wrote in a news release.

The neighbor was able to take Demoranville down and hold him until the police got there, but Demoranville was still combative and didn’t stop until the officers threatened to use their Taser on him. Police said that even after his arrest, Demoranville continued to make threats to the neighbor.

Demoranville was charged with breaking and entering at night, assault with a dangerous weapon, and threatening to commit a crime.

Investigators tied Demoranville to a string of recent breakins into vehicles and sheds around town, and subsequently applied for four more warrants charging him with one additional count of breaking and entering into a building at night, three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle at night, two counts of attempting to commit a crime and one count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Demoranville was arraigned Thursday in Fall River but the outcome in court was not immediately available.