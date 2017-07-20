Two charged after fleeing from police in stolen truck

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people are facing charges after fleeing from police officers in a stolen vehicle, resulting in one of them leading police on a foot chase while naked.

Pawtucket police said officers spotted a 2013 Toyota Tundra on Unity Street at about noon on Wednesday and saw that it had been reported stolen. Police could see two people inside, but when they approached the truck, they said the driver sped away.

During the pursuit, police said the truck hit several parked vehicles and eventually crashed at 100 Nashua Street in Providence. At that point, the driver – identified by police as 34-year-old Kenneth Polion of Pawtucket – jumped out and fled down an embankment. Officers noted that he was naked. They said the passenger, 24-year-old Monica Ciannavei of Wrentham, also got out of the truck but was arrested on the spot.

Police said Polion was arrested on the next street over in the side yard of a home at 60 Concord Street. He was taken to Miriam Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Thursday, police charged Polion with three counts each of possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy, larceny, reckless driving/eluding police, and driving with a suspended license.

Ciannavei was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of conspiracy, larceny, two counts of fraudulent use of credit cards, and three drug possession charges. They are both expected to be arraigned in Providence District Court.