Providence creates task force to deal with problem ATVs

PROVIDENCE, R.I.. (WPRI) – The Providence City Council has had enough of off-road vehicles zipping through city streets.

The council voted unanimously Thursday to create a task force, partnered with Providence police, aimed at cracking down on all terrain vehicles (ATVs), four-wheelers, and dirt bikes,

The vehicles are not street legal, yet council members and Providence police say this has not stopped people from riding them in the city’s streets and parks.

The issue came to the forefront after a pack of dirt bikers sent people fleeing from a playground on Aleppo Street on Easter Sunday. On that day, more than 50 individuals riding off-road vehicles stormed through the park.

In May, the council passed another ordinance hoping to control the problem, and Providence police say since then they have confiscated several dirt bikes. Councilor Jo-Ann Ryan says that ordinance was just the beginning.

“Ultimately, if we can we destroy the bikes and get them off the streets,” Ryan said. “We need to do more. It involves the community, establishes a tip line, and helps the police identify where these ATVs are coming from.”

The task force is modeled after the approach taken by Baltimore and Washington, D.C., which have more severe problems with ATVs and dirt bikes.

“We fear that it’s only going to increase, so we want to get ahead of it,” Ryan said.

The city recently budgeted an extra $300,000 for nuisance and traffic control, some of which will be used to fund the new police task force.