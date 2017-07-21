Former cop sentenced for using $71K in union funds for personal expenses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former head of the Newport police union who admitted in court to using more than $71,000 in union funds to cover personal expenses was sentenced Friday morning.

The judge sentenced Christopher Hayes to 12 months, with six months in prison and the other six to be served on home confinement. U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith also ordered Hayes to serve three years supervised release, during which he will have to complete 300 hours of community service.

As part of a plea deal, Christopher Hayes pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud.

Hayes, 49, is a retired Newport police sergeant and the former president of Fraternal Order of Police, Newport Lodge No. 8. Federal and state investigators said he misused approximately $71,523 in FOP funds between Aug. 2009 and Dec. 2014.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hayes admitted to the court he used an FOP debit card to pay for personal expenses, wrote checks payable to himself from the FOP bank account, withdrew cash from the FOP bank account for personal use, and made online payments to his personal credit card from the FOP bank account.

Once he’s released from incarceration, Hayes will have to pay $71,523 restitution to the FOP.

Following Hayes’ guilty plea, current Newport FOP President Jason Brown told Eyewitness News the case did not involve city or taxpayer funds, and said the crime is not “reflective of the Newport Police Department or the 25 honorable years that Sgt. Hayes served in his capacity as a police officer.”