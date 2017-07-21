Homeowner accused of illegally growing marijuana faces judge

Related Coverage Police ID suspect after marijuana grow operation busted in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A man accused of illegally growing a large amount of marijuana plants close to a school has been arraigned in District Court.

43-year-old Hector Rosa, who was arrested by the Johnston Police Department Thursday morning, pleaded not guilty in Third District Court in Warwick.

Deputy Police Chief Daniel Parrillo said that after “an exhaustive investigation” they executed a search warrant at 9 Brown Avenue, which is only 194 feet away from the Brown Avenue School. Police removed 47 marijuana plants from the home and thousands of dollars of equipment used for growing them. Parrillo said investigators searched a second location on Brown Avenue but didn’t seize anything else.

Rosa was charged with manufacture/possession/delivery of schedule I/II and a manufacturing of a controlled substance near a school, which are both felony charges. Police said he has no prior criminal record.

Rosa posted bail after his arraignment and was released with a future court date of October 20.