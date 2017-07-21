In the Kitchen: Black pepper chicken

Chef Yen Khoo from Khoo Restaurant cooked some black pepper chicken for the crew this morning.
Ingredients:
1. 2 pieces of chicken thigh meat
2. 2 eggs
3. ½ cup of diced onions, diced green peppers, diced carrots
4. 4 pieces of broccoli
5. 4 table spoons of flour and corn starch
6. 2 teaspoons of salt, pepper, sugar
7. 1 cup of oil
8. 1 teaspoon of black pepper (grounded)
9. 2 tablespoon of hoisin sauce
10. 2 tablespoon of oyster sauce
11. 1 tablespoon of dark soy sauce
Cooking Instructions:
- Combine ingredients, preferred in high heat wok or fry pan.
- Simmer for 20 minutes.