Jamestown lighthouse association launches $1M matching gift campaign

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Rhode Island attraction is turning to the public for help in order to secure its future.

The Beavertail Lighthouse Museum Association is hoping to launch a total of $1 million to ensure the landmark is open to the public for years to come.

“Every ship that comes into R.I., whether it be immigration, whether it be goods, whether it be military activities what have you, everyone of them passes the light,” Varoujan Karentz, a board member of the association said.

According to Karentz, the lighthouse was a landmark for merchants in the 18th century and played a crucial role in establishing Rhode Island’s economy. The Beavertail Lighthouse is the third oldest lighthouse in the United States, the association said.

Still, maintenance costs for the lighthouse are reportedly higher because of its age and the “relentless weather” near the Jamestown coast, according to the association.

“Throughout 2017, the association has the opportunity to have up to $500,000 in donations matched by private donor and Jamestown local Jim Buttrick, totaling up to $1,000,000,” the association said.

“If the $1,000,000 is raised in its entirety, up to $40,000 could be made available annually for property upkeep,” they said.

Those interested in donating to the lighthouse can visit the association’s GoFundMe page.