Johnston police seek public’s help finding missing man

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are hoping the community can help them track down a man who’s been reported missing.

Police said Craig Duxbury, 47, was last seen in the area of Killingly Street and Greenville Avenue.

Duxbury – who’s described as 5′ 8″ tall and balding – was wearing a tan shirt, black shorts and black slippers. Police said he was also unshaven and walks with a noticeable limp.

Police said they’re concerned because of certain medical conditions he has.

Police and his family are actively looking for Duxbury and request you contact 401-231-8100 with any additional information.