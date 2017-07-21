Man robs Citizens Bank branch in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The man allegedly robbed the Citizens Bank at 539 Smithfield Avenue at about 4 p.m. Thursday. According to police, he passed the teller a note that said he had a gun and wanted all of the money.

He is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall and weighing 250-300 pounds. He was wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers hat, a white shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Michael Cioe of the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-727-9100 x758 or 401-660-8552.