Mansfield woman cited for texting while driving after rollover crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – A driver walked away from a rollover crash in Mansfield Friday morning with no injuries and a ticket.

Police reported that at about 9:54 a.m., 911 calls came in reporting the crash in the area of 107 School Street. Police and firefighters found a vehicle on its side, leaning against another vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

The driver, a 20-year-old Mansfield woman, had gotten out of the vehicle on her own and was not hurt. Officers learned that the vehicle had left the road, struck a parked vehicle and then rolled over into the driveway, coming to rest against another vehicle there.

The woman, who was not named, was cited for texting while driving.