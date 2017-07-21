Mayor Elorza taps Melissa Malone to be chief operating officer

Related Coverage Former Council President Solomon joining Mayor Elorza’s staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Attorney Melissa Malone has been named Providence’s chief operating officer, the Elorza administration announced Friday.

Malone, a former Providence School Board member who has also worked as Gov. Gina Raimondo’s liaison to the Division of Municipal Finance, succeeds Robin Muksian, who abruptly resigned in March. Malone launched M2 Consulting last year.

“Melissa brings a strong record of leadership and invaluable municipal and executive management experience,” Elorza said in a statement. “I’m pleased to welcome her and the other new members of our team.”

Malone will be Elorza’s third chief operating officer in as many years. Before Muksian, Brett Smiley held the position. He now works as Raimondo’s chief of staff.

“I am honored and excited to be joining Mayor Elorza’s team,” Malone said in a statement. “He truly recognizes that the vitality of Providence is critical to Rhode Island’s future – as Providence flourishes so shall all of Rhode Island. I look forward to working with the mayor, the council, and the dedicated employees of the city of Providence to continue to move Providence forward.”

Malone, a Trinity College and University of Connecticut Law graduate, is the latest new hire for Elorza. Earlier in the week, the mayor announced former City Council President Michael Solomon will serve as his senior advisor on intergovernmental and municipal affairs.

Elorza also announced Sabrina Solares-Hand will serve as associate director of purchasing. State Rep. Grace Diaz, who is already an advisor to the mayor, will be the city’s MBE/WBE outreach director. April Brown will be the city’s turnaround arts program director.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan