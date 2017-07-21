Meet ‘Someone Else’ for RI Blood Center

Donating blood is easy! Whether it’s your first time or it’s been a long time, you’re probably wondering what donating will be like. It’s simple, very safe, and you will feel right at home at RI Island Blood Center’s donation centers.

They’re comfortable, welcoming, offer state-of-the art blood donation technology, free parking and Wi-Fi, cookies, hot and cold drinks and other refreshments.

The six centers are conveniently located through Rhode Island and have plenty of free parking. They offer daily mobile blood drives throughout the state.

RIBC’s Marketing Communications Manager Kara LeBlanc and “Someone Else” joined us on set Friday to discuss this process.

Still Have Questions? Click the link below to find out more!

http://www.ribc.org/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.