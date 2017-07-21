New historical signs unveiled at Rocky Point State Park

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A batch of new signs detailing the history of Rocky Point park has been installed.

The signs, designed by Leadership Rhode Island, depict many of the attractions that used to stand on the grounds of the now-demolished amusement park, including the House of Horrors, the Arch, and the Skyliner.

The amusement park operated at Rocky Point from the 1840s until 1995, when it closed and its owners filed for bankruptcy. Demolition of the park began about 10 years later and now the entire area is a state park.

Ten signs have been installed and display old photos and historical information about the items that once stood on the grounds.

Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian, Governor Gina Raimondo, and several other officials attended and held a news conference at 10:30 to unveil the signs.

Rocky Point Pathway Signs View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Andrew Pawskowski/WPRI) (Andrew Pawskowski/WPRI) (Andrew Pawskowski/WPRI) (Andrew Pawskowski/WPRI) (Andrew Pawskowski/WPRI) (Andrew Pawskowski/WPRI) (Andrew Pawskowski/WPRI) (Andrew Pawskowski/WPRI) (Andrew Pawskowski/WPRI)