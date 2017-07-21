On the Rhode: Misquamicut Beach

The Misquamicut Business Association is a non-profit group of like minded business owners who work to improve your experience in Misquamicut. It’s made up of45 businesses at the beach as well as over 100 who service and supply the association.

The MBA was formed in 2000 and since then has been responsible for the maintenance, promotion and events at Misquamicut. Springfest, Fallfest, Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night, weekly classic car shows, magic shows and Drive-In Movies in the summer are just a few of the attractions!

We spoke with Misquamicut Business Association Executive Director Caswell Cooke, Windjammer Owner Charles Trefes, and representatives from the Business Association who work tirelessly to maintain a clean and safe beach environment.

For more information: http://www.misquamicut.org/

