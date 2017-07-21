Plastic toy, packaged oats among products being recalled

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A plastic toy and organic matcha vanilla oats are among the products being recalled this week.

The Manhattan Toy Company is recalling about 14,000 of its Winkel Colorburst activity toy because plastic tubing on the toy can become brittle and break into pieces, causing a choking hazard. The company is offering full refunds. More information is available on the CPSC’s website.

The FDA announced that Blue Marble is voluntarily recalling “Woodstock Organic Matcha Vanilla Oats” because they could possibly be contaminated with listeria; no illnesses have been reported but the company is recalling them out of an abundance of caution.

The recall affects items with a sell-by date of May 2018. The oats are packed in a 1.8 ounce cup with a green film lid and a UPC code of 0-42563-01786-6. Customers who purchased the product should throw it out and take the receipt to the place of purchase for a refund.