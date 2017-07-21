Police: BB gun used to shoot Uxbridge man with autism

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — An Uxbridge man with autism was left with a large welt after police said he was struck by a pellet from a BB gun.

Matthew Conrad said he was walking around his neighborhood when three suspects allegedly accosted him.

“He said these kids kept driving by him and calling him something I couldn’t repeat,” Matthew’s mother, Lynn Conrad said. “He said they came back three times. The fourth time they shot at him four times with the BB gun.”

According to Lynn, Matthew’s five brothers are helping him recover from the incident, but the confrontation caused Matthew emotional trauma.

“I can’t get him out of the house. They just don’t realize what they’ve done to him,” Lynn said.

Uxbridge police said one of their officers was also shot at with a BB gun recently, although he did not sustain any injuries. Following the incident, a K-9 was brought in to search for any possible suspects, but no one was found. Still, Lynn said she is holding out hope that suspects responsible will be brought to justice.

“I think they’re punks who want to bully people and this is their way of having fun, and it’s not fun,” Lynn said.