Police: Gas leak causes local evacuations in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said National Grid is on-scene after a construction crew struck a gas main or gas line near Church Street and Winter Street Friday afternoon.

According to police, some houses in front of the leak were forced to evacuate.

“We’re fortunate that it happened in the street and there’s a little bit of a wind so the gas is actually dissipating,” Lincoln Chief of Police Brian Sullivan said. “That’s a good factor on our side but it always has the potential of being hazardous.”

Sullivan said National Grid is in the process of shutting off a valve to a gas main. Once the valve is shut off, Sullivan said the company will dig around the area to figure out what was struck during construction.

“They’re gonna check the houses first, make sure that no gasses went into the houses, and once that’s done the all-clear will be given,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he was not sure how many people were evacuated after the gas leak.

According to Sullivan, construction crews inadvertently struck a gas main or gas line while resurfacing a road.