Police: Woman arrested following drive-by shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said they have arrested a suspect who may have shot a man in the back while he was moving a washer and dryer into a U-Haul truck near Lamphor Street.

The Fall River Herald News reported that Angeliz Ortiz, 29, had her vehicle seized by police after a K-9 located two shell casings inside the car. Ortiz reportedly owns a gray Honda Civic, which police said matched the description of the vehicle from the night of the shooting.

Police said the victim, who was shot on June 21, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to the Herald News, Ortiz posted bail and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.