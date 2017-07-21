Report: Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

Spicer, a Barrington native, was appointed White House press secretary shortly after the election. He previously served as the spokesman for the Republican National Committee.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News Anchor Patrick Little at the White House in February, Spicer said that although the job was stressful, “it’s also a dream come true.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.