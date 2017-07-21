WBRU’s signal up for sale, 95.5 FM programming could end

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It could soon be radio silence for a popular Rhode Island station. But the students who run WBRU say the programming is merely changing locations.

The 95.5 FM signal for WBRU – the alternative rock station run by Brown University students since the 1930’s – is up for sale. WBRU has been broadcasting over an FM signal since 1966, but that could change soon.

The station’s general manager, Kishane Haththotuwegama, said a longtime trend of slowly decreasing revenue, combined with other issues, led the student board to make the decision in March to sell the 95.5 signal.

Haththotuwegama said the students who run the station on a daily basis were all on board.

“The reaction has never been, ‘Oh, WBRU is gone in a couple of weeks?’ because we’ve all been working and been a huge part of the process in many ways,” she said.

A spokesman for WBRU said station officials don’t know who the potential buyer is or how much the signal will sell for, only that the deal is in negotiations and they hope it will be finalized soon.

With the sale pending, WBRU is planning to move online. It will have two streams – one for alt rock and the other for the 360 programming that usually runs on Sundays.

News Director Andie Corban said she wants to broadcast loud and clear, however, that WBRU will still exist.

“We’re really dedicated to continuing our presence in Rhode Island and Southeastern New England. WBRU is not ending in any way,” Corban said.