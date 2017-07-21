West Warwick fire department receives grant for new truck

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The West Warwick Fire Department has received a federal grant to purchase a new fire truck.

Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced the $337,819 in grant money in a news release Friday morning, which comes from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The department will use the money to buy a new pumper truck, replacing a 45-year-old pumper that is hard to maintain and lacks modern features. Some of the money will also cover training firefighters to operate the new truck.

The department has 73 full-time firefighters who man four engines, one ladder truck, two rescues and a special hazards truck.

“The first responders who work every to to protect the public’s safety should have the equipment they need to do their jobs effectively,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said.

Fire Chief Joseph Baris thanked the delegation for their help in securing the grants, which he said are hard to secure, and singled out one firefighter, David Johnson, for doing much of the work in researching and writing the department’s grant proposal.