CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A West Warwick man is $15,000 richer from the July 19 Daily Numbers drawing.

The man says the winning numbers were 1934, his father’s birth year. He played the numbers on three $1 straight bet tickets, winning $5,000 on each.

He says he will use the winnings to buy a headstone for his late brother.

The winning tickets were purchased at Bread ‘N Stuff, located at 1669 Main Street in West Warwick.