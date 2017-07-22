11th annual Ronnie Gill Memorial Golf Tournament tees off Saturday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The 11th annual Ronnie Gill Memorial Golf Tournament teed off at Cranston Country Club Saturday.

Ronald A. Gill, Jr. was a coast guardsman stationed in Alaska when he was ejected from a rapid response boat and killed during a training exercise in Washington’s Puget Sound in 2007. Gill was 26 years old.

According to Ronnie’s father. Ron Gill, Sr., the foundation in his son’s name has distributed more than $250,000 in scholarships to 185 students since its inception in 2008.

Madison Catanzaro is one of those students.

“They have been really great to me,” says Catanzaro of the Gill family, and the foundation. “They have met my family and they have really become a family to me. I love them all and these events are amazing. They’re fun and for a really good cause.” Adding, “I think it’s so great that they all come together and they all stay in contact. It really shows the unity of everything.”

An annual motorcycle run, also bearing Ronnie’s name, hit the road back in April.