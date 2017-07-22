Bomb threat to Cranston supermarket a hoax

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston police officers and the Rhode Island State Police bomb squad responded to a Stop and Shop supermarket Saturday after a reported bomb threat at that location.

Cranston police confirm they responded with the state police bomb squad and K-9 shortly before 2 p.m. at the market on Atwood Avenue.

The store was evacuated by police, and the entrances were blocked by officers for a short time while police searched for the bomb.

According to Cranston police, no bomb was ever located and the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax call.

It’s unclear now if officials will try to locate and charge the suspected caller.