Police and firefighters rescue four people from swamp Friday night

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Four people were helped out of a swamp in Rehoboth Friday night in a difficult rescue operation.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell told Eyewitness News that the police department took the call from someone who said they were lost in water behind a home on Anawan Street. When officers arrived they determined that several people – it wasn’t clear exactly how many – had been in the swamp behind the property and gotten lost when night fell.

The Fire Department arrived to assist with the search using an ATV; police and firefighters followed a path that led to the swamp, the end of which was a half-mile into the woods.

Police and firefighters slogged through the knee-deep swamp to find two victims, who were brought out by ATV, but rescuers realized there were two more people still in the swamp somewhere. They were located about an hour later after the crews summoned more manpower and equipment to the scene.

Nobody was hurt, but Haskell said the hot and humid weather, along with an “abundance of insects” made the operation very difficult.

All the responding units cleared the scene about three hours after the initial call.