Sources: North Providence acting police chief suspended

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The acting police chief of the North Providence Police Department has been suspended indefinitely with pay, sources confirm to Eyewitness News.

Christopher Pelagio had been the acting chief of the department since 2014; news of the suspension surfaced Saturday.

Although no specific reason has been given for the suspension, Pelagio’s time at the helm has been marked with controversies.

In 2016, the highest-ranking female North Providence police officer filed a lawsuit against the department, alleging Pelagio and others discriminated against her because of her gender and created a hostile work environment. The lawsuit is still pending, despite attempted by the town to have it dismissed. The town also commissioned a report into the allegations, which concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing. At the time, Mayor Charles Lombardi said he was “relieved” but conceded he wasn’t sure how long Pelagio would stay in his role.

It was earlier in 2016 that the police union took a vote of no confidence in Pelagio, expressing frustration with his leadership.

In June, Target 12 learned that the Cranston Police Department was conducting an internal investigation into an altercation between Pelagio and a Cranston officer back in May. At the time, Cranston police officials told Target 12 the investigation would take approximately a week.

Captain Charles Davey, who has been serving as the department’s acting deputy chief, is reportedly stepping into the role of acting chief during Pelagio’s suspension.

Calls to Davey and Lombardi were not returned as of Saturday night.