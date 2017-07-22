RI State Police investigating early morning crash, car fire on I-95

Providence, RI (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a crash and car fire on I-95 South around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

State police told Eyewitness News a man was driving southbound when he crashed his car into a guard rail near exit 19.

The car broke into flames, but the man was able to get out quickly. He complained of some minor injuries, but is okay.

Crews were on scene for about an hour extinguishing the flames and removing the car from the road.

Police could not say if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.