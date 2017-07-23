Blaze rips through apartment complex under construction

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze with “multiple explosions” tore through an apartment complex under construction in Massachusetts.

Waltham Fire Chief Paul Ciccone says the complex’s five buildings collapsed in the early Sunday fire.

Ciccone says none of the neighboring buildings caught fire. Crews evacuated nearby housing complexes.

Ciccone says the apartment complex was slated to open later this year.

He says officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.