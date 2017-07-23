Fall River woman killed in Raynham car crash

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) – A Fall River woman was killed in a head-on car crash in Raynham early Sunday morning.

Police said that the crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Route 138 near Raynham Park. The43-year-old victim, driving a 1992 Honda Civic, apparently crossed the double yellow center line into the oncoming lane, where she hit a 2011 BMW.

The woman, whose name is not yet being released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW, a 22-year-old man from Boston, was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation by the police accident reconstruction unit.