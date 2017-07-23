Lane shifts on 195 to end this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Lane shifts on 195 in Providence will be removed Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

Lanes over the Iway Bridge have been shifted since May as crews carried out preventative maintenance on the bridge. The work included divided traffic patterns at times, which split the lanes of travel for the roughly 175,000 commuters who travel that stretch of road every day.

Sunday night, RIDOT will close some lanes going Eastbound in order to remove the temporary concrete barriers, and by Monday morning all lanes will be back to normal.

RIDOT will repeat the process Westbound Monday night, with one final night of work Tuesday as crews put down permanent lane striping.

The work is weather-dependent, and there is rain – possibly heavy rain – in the forecast for Monday.