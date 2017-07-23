Mo Vaughn, Joe Morgan inducted into Paw Sox Hall of Fame

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) – They’re not just Red Sox greats, they’re PawSox greats. Sunday, former player, Mo Vaughn and former manager, Joe Morgan were inducted into the PawSox Hall of Fame.

Morgan reflects on the change he’s seen at McCoy, “What I think of most is what it was like when I first got here. It’s much more beautiful now and all that work that’s been put in. And Mike and all of them, that’s one of the things I always think about.”

Morgan spent nine years as manager of the PawSox, earning 601 career victories – a franchise most. Before heading to Boston, Morgan managed the PawSox during the famous thirty-three inning game in 1981.

Mo Vaughn, otherwise known as “The Hit Dog,” played in Pawtucket for three seasons, before his twelve-year career in the majors. The three-time All Star and American League MVP is often remembered for his walk-off grand slam at Fenway Park on opening day in 1998.

Today’s induction is special for the two in more ways than one. Vaughn explains, “Him being my first manager, the first one to call me up, and to give me the knowledge that he gave me, it’s a great honor.”

It’s safe to say both Mo and Joe remember Pawtucket with fondness, and now they’ll be remembered in Pawtucket forever.