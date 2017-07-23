New Freetown officer will give perps a ‘ruff’ time

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) – The Freetown Police Department has a furry new officer on the force.

Koda, the department’s new police dog, and handler Officer Thomas Long worked their first shift Saturday night after graduating from a 14-week K9 Academy run by the Boston Police Department.

The department purchased Koda, a 1-year-old German Shepherd, earlier this year after the department secured a $25,000 grant to establish its first-ever K9 unit.

Koda is able to find missing people, evidence, and apprehend suspects, and will be heading back to the K9 Academy next year for narcotics detection training.

When not patrolling the streets, Koda will be making appearances at community outreach events, requests for which can be submitted through the Freetown Police Association’s website.

According to the police department, they still need donations and grants for additional training, equipment, and medical care for Koda, and will be accepting donations soon. In the meantime, they’re being funded by Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog and The Stanton Foundation.