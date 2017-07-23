Police investigating after double-shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating after a car crash in the city’s Hartford section, let to an exchange of gunfire with two men being shot.

Police confirm to Eyewitness News two young men were shot following the crash at the corner of Manton Avenue and Dearborn Street. Police say they are both in stable condition at Rhode island Hospital Saturday night.

Providence police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. The two drivers were exchanging information at the scene of the car crash, when a third, gold-colored vehicle drives by and begins shooting. Two men in one of the vehicles involved in the crash begin returning gunfire, when one of them is shot and seriously injured. That victim drove himself to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police say they found the gold-colored vehicle, which started the shootout, on Bodell Avenue. Police also located the driver, who had been shot and was seriously injured. He was also brought to Rhode Island Hospital.

Neither of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries from this incident.

Police are still investigating, but believe the motive for the shooting may have been gang-related.

