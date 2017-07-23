Providence Police cruiser involved in Sunday fender bender

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence police cruiser was involved in a crash Sunday night after a car pulled out in front of the cruiser on Broad Street, causing the accident.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Broad Street near Sanchez Market in the city’s Elmwood section.

Providence Police Lieutenant Roger Aspinall tells Eyewitness News the crash was minor, and the cruiser will not need to be taken out of service.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to Lt. Aspinall.

Officers with the Providence Police Traffic Division were still on scene at 9:45 p.m. investigating. Lt. Aspinall says the driver of the vehicle which cut in front of the police cruiser may face a minor traffic charge, but was not facing any charges at this time Sunday night.

One viewer, who says she lives nearby, sent in these photos of the crash via ReportIt.