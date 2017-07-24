5 charged in Providence prostitution bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Five women were arrested Friday night after Providence police went undercover to crack down on prostitution in the city’s Elmwood neighborhood.

Martha Alicea, 43; Jan Poirier, 24; Benita Barbour, 38; Michelle King, 44; and Renee Green, 38, were all charged with misdemeanor solicitation for prostitution between 8 p.m. and midnight Friday, according to incident reports reviewed by Eyewitness News.

Several of the incidents noted police were focusing on Elmwood after receiving complaints about prostitution in the neighborhood.

All of the incidents played out in similar fashion.

The women all approached vehicles driven by undercover officers and stated how much it would cost to perform certain sexual acts. In Alicea’s case, she agreed to perform oral sex for $22. Green said it would be $20 for straight intercourse. The others said oral sex would cost between $20 and $30.