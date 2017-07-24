Baked beans recalled over potentially defective cans

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bush Brothers and Company has recalled some of its baked beans.

The recall affects certain 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

The company said the side seams on the cans may be defective and it is urging people to dispose of the affected product immediately, even if the beans don’t smell or look spoiled.

The recall was initiated after an internal quality assurance check identified an issue with the cans.

Subsequent investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from one of the company’s can suppliers.

The problem was corrected and no other product is affected.

BUSH’S® Consumer Relations is available to answer questions at 1-800-590-3797 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Information is also on the company’s website.

No illnesses have been reported.