Former WBRU program director hopes to stop sale, save programming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WBRU’s signal is officially up for sale, but its former program director is hoping to stop the station from becoming online-only.

Brown graduate Bill Lichtenstein said the station is a “critical part” of Rhode Island and thinks that radio silence could affect local communities in many ways. Last week, Lichtenstein started a website called “SaveWBRU.com” to rally supporters and alumni to stop the sale.

“Would the governor’s office return calls to students who are doing reports if this is a podcast and not a radio station? Will record companies send major groups up to perform live in Providence?” Lichtenstein asked. “I’m not sure the sense of that is fully understood.”

Because the organization remains nonprofit, Lichtenstein suggested that WBRU ask for donations and grants.

“I think it’s important for the people in the community to speak up,” Lichtenstein said.

A spokesperson for WBRU said the board has considered accepting grants and donations, but doesn’t believe those options would be a viable way to stay afloat. In order to stop the sale, the spokesperson said a workable solution would have to be presented quickly.

WBRU has been broadcasting over the FM airwaves since 1966.