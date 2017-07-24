Ceremony remembers 1,400 animals in Westport farm abuse case

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A ceremony at Westport Town Hall Monday is aiming to shine a light on the squalid conditions reported at a local farm last year.

The ceremony started at 5 p.m. and is open to members of the community, according to members of the anti-animal abuse group Stop the Insanity Westport. Last week, the group hung more than 1,000 mirrors at town hall to symbolize the animals found at a farm on American Legion Highway.

Stop the Insanity Westport also lobbied the town select board to make July 24 an annual day of remembrance.

The owner of the farm and 26 tenants have been handed a total of 151 criminal counts of animal cruelty.

