Despite objection from ACLU, Providence moving forward with red light cams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence City Council voted Monday to increase the maximum number of red lights cameras allowed in the city to 45, even after local advocates raised questions about the program.

City officials have said they only intend to go from 25 cameras to 35 cameras this year, but the council agreed to amend an existing city ordinance to allow for up to 45 cameras. The amendment still requires one more council passage before it heads to the mayor’s desk.

“The use of red light cameras negates any ability for an officer to make a judgment call as to the driver’s actions,” the Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement. “Unlike when a traffic stop is made by a police officer resulting in a citation or violation, with a red light camera, the driver does not have the opportunity to give specific reasoning for the violation and in most circumstances. the driver will be unaware that it even took place.”

A city police officer does review every red light infraction and alleged violators do have the option to state their case in court.

The ACLU also argued there has been “no evidence or reports provided by the city” that demonstrate the need for red light cameras. The organization suggested the “real purpose of these cameras is to make money,” not create safer driving conditions.

City leaders have long denied that revenue is a primary motivator when it comes to the cameras, but the city is projecting it will generate $3.65 million in revenue from its traffic camera program in the current fiscal year. After factoring in payments to Conduent State & Local Solutions, the city projects its profit from the program will be $2.2 million.

