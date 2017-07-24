DOT begins lifting lane restrictions on Iway bridge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The DOT has begun lifting lane restrictions on the Iway bridge that have been in place since early May.

Crews removed temporary barriers on I-195 East early Monday morning. The DOT said Monday it still planned to remove the barriers in the westbound lanes before the Tuesday morning commute, despite the wet weather.

One more round of lane closures is planned for Tuesday night, according to the DOT. Road crews will be putting down permanent lane striping.

The lane restrictions between Gano Street and the I-95 interchange were put in place to allow crews to replace bridge joints.