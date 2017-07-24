East Greenwich Town Council takes precautions for Monday night meeting

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — After a meeting last week was disrupted by a raucous crowd, the East Greenwich Town Council took some precautions ahead of its meeting Monday night.

More than 300 town residents stormed the council’s meeting last Monday and caused such a commotion that council members were forced to abruptly adjourn.

Town officials were better prepared Monday night, securing a bigger venue and increasing the police presence. Every seat at the Swift Community Center was filled and in an effort to try and keep the peace, public comments were left until the end of the meeting.

While the precautions were successful in quelling the crowd, two of the measures taken up by the council did draw criticism from attendees.

The council discussed a proposed consolidation plan that would combine some school and municipal administrative departments, such as finance, IT and human resources. The suggestion was made by a consulting group hired by the town, the leader of which – Gayle Corrigan – was recently appointed as acting town manager.

Councilors also voted unanimously Monday night to drop the term “acting” from Corrigan’s title, despite vowing to conduct a search for a permanent replacement.

Attendees, including members of the town’s school committee, called for more transparency from the council. East Greenwich School Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Mark said that even though committee members are open to discussing the consolidation proposal, they’re concerned about the process since it didn’t seem to include the school department, which would be directly affected by the outcome.

“A memo had gone out announcing consolidated positions and we hadn’t been a part of that conversation so I think to some extent we’ve hit the reset button, and appropriately so,” she said. “Again, I think everybody in this town has a vested interest that if we’re going to move forward, we need to do it right”

The school committee will now digest the plan and debrief at their next meeting on Aug. 1.