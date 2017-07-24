Gas prices up a penny in RI, 3 cents in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has risen by a penny in the past week.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for $2.26 per gallon. That’s 2 cents per gallon lower than the national average, but a nickel higher than the Rhode Island price one year ago.

AAA found gasoline selling for as low as $2.09 and as high as $2.44 per gallon in the state.

A continuing global glut of crude oil has helped keep gasoline prices in check, but AAA warns that that could change when OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers meet this week to decide whether to extend production cuts.

Across the border in Massachusetts, gas prices are up by three cents.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.21 per gallon. That’s seven cents below the national average for regular unleaded of $2.28.

The price of self-serve, regular was averaging $2.14 a year ago at this time.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.07 and as high as $2.41 per gallon.

AAA officials say “a continuing global glut of crude oil has helped keep gasoline prices in check.”