In the Kitchen: Bourbon Burgers

Chef Mony Chea from The Whiskey Republic shares their recipe for Honey Ricotta with Strawberry Jame and Crostini Burboun Burger.
Honey Ricotta with Strawberry Jam
Ingredients:
- 1 pint of strawberries
- ¼ cup of sugar
- 2 lemons
- 2 cups of ricotta cheese
- 3 Tablespoons of honey
- 1 French baguette
- Olive oil
- Salt & pepper
Directions:
- Remove the stems from strawberries, place in a small pot over medium heat with sugar, 1 lemon juice and zest. Let it reduce to half to a thick consistency, stir as needed.
- In a bowl, whisk together ricotta cheese, honey and zest of 1 lemon.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Slice the baguette to 1/4inch slices. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and pepper and bake for 5-7 minutes until golden brown.
- Top with honey ricotta and Jam.
Bourbon Burger
Ingredients:
For the sauce:
- ¾ cup Whiskey
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- ¼ cup Worcestershire
- ½ cup sweet Asian chilli sauce
- 1 ½ cup BBQ
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- Salt & pepper to taste
For the burger:
- 4 eggs
- ¼ cup Worcestershire
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 2 tablespoons breadcrumb
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 5 lbs ground beef
Directions:
- Whisk eggs, Worcestershire and rice wine vinegar together.
- Mix in ground beef, seasonings and bread crumbs.
- Weigh the ground beef into 8 ounces and flatten with two lids and set aside until ready to cook.
- Whisk together all of the ingredients for the sauce, salt and pepper to taste.
- Preheat grill prior to grilling, grill burger to desire temperature, top with bourbon sauce.