In the Kitchen: Bourbon Burgers

Chef Mony Chea from The Whiskey Republic shares their recipe for Honey Ricotta with Strawberry Jame and Crostini Burboun Burger.

Honey Ricotta with Strawberry Jam

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint of strawberries
  • ¼ cup of sugar
  • 2 lemons
  • 2 cups of ricotta cheese
  • 3 Tablespoons of honey
  • 1 French baguette
  • Olive oil
  • Salt & pepper

Directions: 

  1. Remove the stems from strawberries, place in a small pot over medium heat with sugar, 1 lemon juice and zest. Let it reduce to half to a thick consistency, stir as needed.
  2. In a bowl, whisk together ricotta cheese, honey and zest of 1 lemon.
  3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  4. Slice the baguette to 1/4inch slices. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and pepper and bake for 5-7 minutes until golden brown.
  5. Top with honey ricotta and Jam.

Bourbon Burger

Ingredients: 

For the sauce:

  • ¾ cup Whiskey
  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire
  • ½ cup sweet Asian chilli sauce
  • 1 ½ cup BBQ
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • Salt & pepper to taste

For the burger:

  • 4 eggs
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire
  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 2 tablespoons breadcrumb
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 5 lbs ground beef

Directions:

  1. Whisk eggs, Worcestershire and rice wine vinegar together.
  2. Mix in ground beef, seasonings and bread crumbs.
  3. Weigh the ground beef into 8 ounces and flatten with two lids and set aside until ready to cook.
  4. Whisk together all of the ingredients for the sauce, salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Preheat grill prior to grilling, grill burger to desire temperature, top with bourbon sauce.

 

 