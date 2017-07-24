North Providence mayor hoping to start search for new police chief

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Charles Lombardi said he is hoping to start the process of finding a new police chief soon after the town’s acting chief was suspended indefinitely with pay over the weekend.

Christopher Pelagio has been the acting chief of the of the North Providence Police Department since 2014. Lombardi would not say why Pelagio was suspended and did not comment on whether the acting chief’s suspension could turn into a termination.

A sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against the department from Lt. Diana Perez last year. That lawsuit is still pending, but the town concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing.

A Target 12 investigation also reported that Cranston police are investigating an alleged altercation between Pelagio and a Cranston officer back in May.

It’s unknown if either incident is related to Pelagio’s suspension.